Deutsche Bank supervisory board doesn't favor Commerzbank merger--for now

Will Deutsche Bank (DB +4.5% ) and Commerzbank <<CRZBF, CRZBY>> merge or won't they? In the latest development, Deutsche Bank's supervisory members are leaning towards the "won't" camp, according to Reuters.

“There is currently no one on Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board who would want to merge with Commerzbank in the short term,” Frank Bsirske, a board member, told journalists in Berlin late Thursday.

"At the moment conditions are definitely not ripe," he said.

Germany's finance minister Olaf Scholz has said he favors strong banks and Germany and his team has met with executives of Deutsche, Commerzbank, and big shareholders.

