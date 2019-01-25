Check-Cap up 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Check-Cap (CHEK +11.9% ) breaks out of brief consolidation on almost 60% higher volume. Shares have doubled since touching $1.62 on December 21, 2018.

No particular news accounts for the action. Final results from a post-CE Mark study on its C-Scan colorectal cancer screening capsule should be available next quarter. A U.S. pilot study should launch as well (corporate presentation, slide #20).

In July 2018, it filed a prospectus for a $100M shelf offering of units, warrants and subscription rights. At the end of September 2018, it had $17.6M in quick assets while operations consumed $7.3M during the first three months of the year.