OSI Systems +11.9% post Q2 results

OSI Systems (OSIS +11.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 9.2% Y/Y to 303.2M.

The Company’s book-to-bill ratio for equipment and related services was 0.9.

Security division delivered record Q2 revenues of $189M (+10% Y/Y).

The performance in Healthcare division improved significantly from the Q1, bookings accelerated leading to stronger sales.

Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division continued to perform well in the quarter delivering Y/Y sales growth of 13%, operating margin expansion, and strong cash flow.

The Company’s backlog was ~$998M representing a 20% Y/Y increase.

Operating cash flow during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $43.7M, and capex were $4.8M.

Revised 2019 Outlook: Sales to a range of $1.15-1.185B, which would represent growth of 6%-9% Y/Y, increased non-GAAP EPS to $3.93-4.10.

Previously: OSI Systems beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Jan. 24 2019)