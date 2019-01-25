Credit Suisse posts $60M loss on Canada Goose offering: Bloomberg

Credit Suisse (CS +1.1% ) lost more than $60M late last year after its acted as underwriter on the stock offering of 10M Canada Goose (GOOS +2.7% ) shares, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse was left holding some Canada Goose shares after offering on Nov. 27. Shares in the maker of upscale parkas slid 20% after the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei Technologies CFO in Vancouver triggered a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China--an important market for Canada Goose's growth.

The offering of shares held by some Canada Good stockholders was priced at $65.15 a share, a 1.85%% discount to the previous close, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The bank eventually sold the Canada Goose shares it held at a loss. The other underwriter of the sale was Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

