Moog +5% on Q1 result beats; reaffirms FY19 outlook
Jan. 25, 2019 11:29 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Moog (MOG.A +5%) reported Q1 sales growth of 8.4% Y/Y to $680M, with Aircraft Controls sales of $304.05M (+9.2% Y/Y); Space and Defense Controls sales of $156.07M (+17% Y/Y); and Industrial Systems sales of $219.56M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin was flat at 29.4% and operating margin improved by 93 bps to 11.7%.
- Segment operating margins: Aircraft Controls 10.9% down 20 bps; Space and Defense Controls 11.8% down 50 bps; and Industrial Systems 12.6% up 340 bps.
- Q1 Expenses: R&D $31.87M (-1.4% Y/Y) and SG&A $96.33M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $64.24M, compared to $44.17M a year ago.
- Total backlog was $2.1B, with consolidated 12-month backlog at $1.4B (+10% Y/Y).
- Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $110.76M, as of December 29, 2018.
- FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Sales $2.88B; EPS $5.05-5.40; operating margin 11.7%; Cash flow from operations of $280M and tax rate 26%.
- Previously: Moog beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Jan. 25)
- Previously: Moog declares $0.25 dividend (Jan. 25)