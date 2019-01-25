Buy Apple ahead of priced-in earnings, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says to buy Apple (AAPL +2.5% ) ahead of next week's earnings since the bad news is already priced into shares.

Huberty:“We believe the recent pullback is an attractive entry point given upcoming services launches and shares already pricing in extremely cautious iPhone replacement cycle and average selling price headwinds."

But Huberty notes that Apple needs to "deliver a better than feared" March quarter revenue outlook for further share recovery in the near-term.

Morgan Stanley rates Apple at Overweight with a $211 target. The firm predicts Q1 gross margin of 38.4% with $2.65 EPS.

Apple cut its Q1 guidance to $84B in revenue (was: $89B to $93B) with 38% gross margin and $8.7B in operating expenses.