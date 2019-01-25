PG&E bankruptcy still likely despite positive fire report, legal experts say

Legal experts say the conclusion by California fire investigators that PG&E (PCG +22.7% ) equipment did not ignite a 2017 wine country wildfire probably would not stop the company from going ahead with its planned bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy will give PG&E "breathing space" to formulate a plan to prevent its equipment from causing more catastrophic fires in the future, says bankruptcy attorney Jared Ellias, but "they are not out of the woods. There are more fires to come."

Avoiding jury trials makes it likely that PG&E will still file for bankruptcy, says Michael Kelly, an attorney representing victims of several fires in lawsuits against PG&E; "I don’t think it has anything to do with money," Kelly says. "I think it all has to do with lawsuit tactics."

J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Turnure estimates PG&E now is largely absolved of $7B of liabilities but continues to face ~$28B of gross fire liabilities, and potential liabilities continue to exceed the financing capacity of the company.