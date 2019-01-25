Report: T-Mobile set to launch mobile streaming TV service

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) is set to launch an ad-supported mobile video service in the next few weeks, Cheddar says.

That's through partnering with Xumo, one of a few free-TV streaming services that have sprung up supported by advertising. Rival Pluto TV has just agreed to be acquired by Viacom.

Apps to watch the streaming service, which will be similar to AT&T's Watch TV or Verizon's defunct Go90, will come installed on a number of T-Mobile devices.

Layer 3, which T-Mobile acquired last January, had reached a deal to include Xumo channels in its service in October 2017.

This new service is not yet the "disruptive" pay TV entry that T-Mobile John Legere promised when announcing the Layer 3 acquisition.