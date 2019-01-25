Report: T-Mobile set to launch mobile streaming TV service (updated)
Jan. 25, 2019 11:46 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4%) is set to launch an ad-supported mobile video service in the next few weeks, Cheddar says.
- That's through partnering with Xumo, one of a few free-TV streaming services that have sprung up supported by advertising. Rival Pluto TV has just agreed to be acquired by Viacom.
- Apps to watch the streaming service, which will be similar to AT&T's Watch TV or Verizon's defunct Go90, will come installed on a number of T-Mobile devices.
- Layer 3, which T-Mobile acquired last January, had reached a deal to include Xumo channels in its service in October 2017.
- This new service is not yet the "disruptive" pay TV entry that T-Mobile John Legere promised when announcing the Layer 3 acquisition.
- Updated: In response to a tweet about the report, Xumo tweets: "Not quite. We’re working with Metro by T-Mobile on a snackable content app launching on two phones next month." Metro is the rebranded MetroPCS, T-Mobile's prepaid offering.