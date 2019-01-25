Vale dam breaks in Brazil's Minas Gerais state

Jan. 25, 2019 11:47 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Vale (VALE -7.6%) shares plunge following reports that one of its dams in Brazil's Minas Gerais state has ruptured, pouring out mud into the surrounding area and prompting an evacuation of local residents.
  • Reuters reports the local fire department confirmed the dam break in Brumadinho near Belo Horizonte, and says there are unconfirmed reports of fatalities resulting from the incident.
  • The accident follows the 2015 deadly dam failure at Samarco, Vale's joint venture with BHP, that became Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster.
  • Update at 12:10 p.m.: Vale says early indications are that leaked tailings from the Corrego de Feijao mine had spread into its administrative area and to parts of the local community, but local authorities say they have no confirmed reports of fatalities.
