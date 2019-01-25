KeyBanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt cuts DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH +1% ) to underweight from sector-weight as he's cautious on lodging fundamentals and DRH's exposure to markets facing weaker demand.

Notes risk of demand decelerating this year and sees "significant decreases" in room nights in cities including Boston, D.C., Chicago, and Denver, which represent 36% of DRH's hotel EBITDA.

Sees exposure to experiential and luxury resort hotels late in the cycle making DRH vulnerable to any cuts in discretionary spending and business travel.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

