Enbridge sees restoration of part of damaged TETCO pipeline next week

Enbridge (ENB +1% ) says it plans to restore southbound natural gas flows on part of its Texas Eastern pipeline in Ohio by the middle of next week following an explosion of one of three lines there.

The company reportedly told customers late yesterday that it was working to return at least one of the undamaged pipes in the area of the blast and increase north-to-south flows there to ~1B cf/day between Jan. 28-30 from zero now.

The area shutdown has forced drillers using the TETCO pipeline to cut production in the Marcellus and Utica shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, the biggest U.S. gas producing region.

Those dates would come just days ahead of a forecast deep freeze that meteorologists expect will bring the coldest weather in more than a decade to parts of the Midwest and very low temperatures in the Northeast and Southeast.