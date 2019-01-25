Global shipping rates slump in latest sign of economic slowdown

Freight rates for dry-bulk and container ships have plunged over the last six months in the latest sign the global economy is slowing significantly.

The Baltic Dry Index has fallen by 47% since mid-2018, following trade war between the United States and China resulting in levying import tariffs on each other's goods. The recent decline in dry-bulk commodities activity also point to a serious economic slowdown.

The Harpex Shipping Index, which tracks container rates, has dropped by 30 percent since June 2018.

Eurozone business growth nearly stalled out at the start of 2019, Japan posted weak data, China warned the downward pressure on the economy would impact its job market as falling factory orders point to a drop in activity in coming months and the U.S. manufacturing indices have been reflecting weakness since late 2018.

Source: Investing.com