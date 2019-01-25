Japan's December factory output to drop for second month, retail sales seen slowing: Reuters poll
- Japan's factory output is expected to fall 0.4% M/M in December after a 1.0% decline in November, the poll of 16 economists showed as exports are at a standstill because external economies are slowing down, so there is a chance that the factory output will stagnate."
- Japan's economy contracted in the third quarter and though a recovery is widely expected to have taken root, many analysts believe the external pressure will keep growth below-par.
- The decline in prices for gasoline and food weighed on the retail sector, while sales of winter clothing underwhelmed due to warm weather.
- Source: Investing.com
