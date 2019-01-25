Japan's December factory output to drop for second month, retail sales seen slowing: Reuters poll

Jan. 25, 2019 12:30 PM ET By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Japan's factory output is expected to fall 0.4% M/M in December after a 1.0% decline in November, the poll of 16 economists showed as exports are at a standstill because external economies are slowing down, so there is a chance that the factory output will stagnate."
  • Japan's economy contracted in the third quarter and though a recovery is widely expected to have taken root, many analysts believe the external pressure will keep growth below-par.
  • The decline in prices for gasoline and food weighed on the retail sector, while sales of winter clothing underwhelmed due to warm weather.
  • Source: Investing.com
  ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, OTC:JYN, JOF, JPNL
