Market volatility isn't to blame for IPO slowdown: Nasdaq CEO

Jan. 25, 2019 12:34 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The slow pace of initial public offerings so far this year isn't because of market volatility, Nasdaq (NDAQ +1.1%) CEO Adena Friedman tells Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo in an interview. "It's that the SEC isn't open."
  • The interest for going public is there, she said.
  • "We’re definitely seeing a lot of companies want to come to market," she says, adding that listing applications on file are 35% higher than they were at this time last year, she says.
  • "It's a matter of having the government open, ready for their applications, and, obviously, having a receptive market," Friedman said.
  • And recently, volatility seems to be "calming down a bit was we get into 2019," she said.
