Vodafone latest to put 'pause' on Huawei gear deployment

Jan. 25, 2019 12:54 PM ETBT Group plc (BT)BT, ORAN, VODBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Alongside its earnings report released today, Vodafone (VOD -2.8%) says it's "pausing" deployment of Huawei equipment in core networks until Western governments clear up security concerns.
  • While the U.S. and allies work to ban Huawei from 5G networks because of worries about Chinese spying, Vodafone chief Nick Read says the debate is at a "too simplistic level" with Huawei a key player in the market, and the company's pausing while it engages with governments and Huawei "just to finalize the situation, of which I feel Huawei is really open and working hard."
  • Rival operators including BT and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) have already put their own limits on Huawei equipment or removed it from their networks.
  • Read says that while Huawei is a longtime partner, Vodafone's already agreed to terms with a range of 5G suppliers so changes won't incur additional costs.
