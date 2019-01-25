JinkoSolar +28% over three days following announcements

JinkoSolar (JKS +15.2% ) shares have surged nearly 30% over the last three sessions, reaching levels last held in August, following two company announcements.

JKS said today that a record high efficiency of 24.2% was achieved by its large-area N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell, which features the company's HOT cell design, in testing at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Earlier this week, JKS said its affiliate had supplied 5 MW of PV solar modules to Juwi Hellas for use in the Mesokomo Project in Greece.