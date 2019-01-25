Syndicated bank loan risk declines, leveraged loan risk rises

Risk in large syndicated bank loans has declined due to improving conditions in most sectors, say federal banking agencies in their "Shared National Credit Review" released Friday.

However, the dollar volume of loans rated below "pass," as a percentage of total loans, remains elevated when compared with prior economic cycles.

Finds increased risks associated with leveraged lending.

The 2018 SNC portfolio included 8,571 credit facilities to 5,314 borrowers, totaling $4.4T, up from $4.3T in 2017. The report covers SNC loans originated by or before March 31, 2018.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the agencies changed the minimum aggregate loan commitment threshold to be included in the review to $100M from $20M.

The report is a joint release of the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

