U.S. oil rig count jumps by 10, Baker Hughes survey says
- The total U.S. rig count rises by 9 to 1,059, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly report, following last week's decline of 25 total rigs.
- The count of active oil drilling rigs in the U.S. jumped by 10 to 862 following last week's decline of 21 to 852, while gas rigs fell by 1 to 197.
- WTI crude oil remains steady, recently +0.9% to $53.64/bbl.
