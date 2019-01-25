The wild ride with Organogenesis
- Ultra-thinly traded Organogenesis (ORGO +6.8%) is a shining example of the wild ride only a biotech can deliver. On October 30, 2018, Nasdaq suspended trading in the regenerative medicine firm's shares ahead of delisting due to its failure to meet its requirement of at least 400 round lot investors. The company attended a hearing on December 13 to present its plan to address the issue. Nasdaq granted its request for continued listing of its Class A common stock until March 31 of this year while it implements its plan to increase the number of round lot holders. The trading halt was lifted at the open on January 8. Only 2,000 shares were traded at a range of $13.00 - 13.45.
- The next day, January 9, shares rocketed to an intraday high of $310.90 before retracing to close at $82.35, all on turnover of only 28,200. The day after, shares peaked at $241.47 before settling at $148.85, on turnover of only 4,300. The stock is currently exchanging hands 88% below that price.
- Shares are up a more pedestrian amount today on turnover of ~178K shares.