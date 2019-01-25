HSBC cuts Dish Network to Reduce amid streaming competition

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is down 0.5% after a downgrade to Reduce at HSBC, which calls it "our least preferred stock" and sees continuing shrinkage from its core cash generator -- pay TV -- even as Dish pursues spectrum monetization.

The firm cut its rating from Hold, noting increasing over-the-top services from "the likes of Apple, Disney, and AT&T" as well as continuing migration toward platforms like Hulu and Netflix. It's also "unenthusiastic" about the company's monetizing its hoard of airwaves. (h/t Bloomberg)

It cut its rating from Hold and reduced its price target to $24 from $38, implying 20% downside from current pricing.