Amazon responds to Rekognition bias report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) responds to the MIT Media Lab report that found bias in its Rekognition facial recognition product.

Dr. Matt Wood, GM of Deep Learning and AI, in a statement to Seeking Alpha: “These test results published in the paper today are based on facial analysis and not facial recognition (analysis can spot faces in videos or images and assign generic attributes such as wearing glasses; recognition is a different technique by which an individual face is matched to faces in videos and images). It’s not possible to draw a conclusion on the accuracy of facial recognition for any use case – including law enforcement – based on results obtained using facial analysis. The results in the paper also do not use the latest version of Rekognition and do not represent how a customer would use the service today. Using an up-to-date version of Amazon Rekognition with similar data downloaded from parliamentary websites and the Megaface dataset of 1M images, we found exactly zero false positive matches with the recommended 99% confidence threshold."

Wood says Amazon continues "to seek input and feedback to constantly improve this technology, and support the creation of third party evaluations, datasets, and benchmarks." The company has also funded academic research to drive improvements.