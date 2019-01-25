U.S. Steel’s Clairton fire a ‘big issue' for investors, analyst says

Analysts and investors are becoming more concerned about costs and possible environmental repercussions from last month's fire at U.S. Steel’s (X +3.9% ) Clairton coke plant near Pittsburgh, says Keybanc analyst Phil Gibbs.

“It’s a big issue, because they’ve incited the passion of the local community given near-term environmental or air-quality fallout,” and there is still little clarity on costs to repair the assets, according to Gibbs.

U.S. Steel has said that the Dec. 24 fire caused “significant damage to equipment and buildings, including units necessary for the safe and effective operation of the desulfurization process for coke oven gases.”

Gibbs says the incident will cause some near-term operational inefficiency within the company's supply chain, and that investors will look for more information on impacts during the company’s Jan. 31 earnings call.

Source: Bloomberg First Word