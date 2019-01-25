Trump says deal reached to re-open government

President Donald Trump announces a deal to re-open the federal government for three weeks, 35 days after the partial government shutdown began.

Federal employees will receive back-pay "very quickly or as soon as possible."

Says he didn't want to use "powerful alternative" at this time, alluding to declaring a national emergency.

Trump has asked Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to put the proposal on the floor "immediately."

A bipartisan committee will begin to review border security requests.

Major U.S. stock average gains slip slightly from earlier; S&P is up 0.8% , Nasdaq +1.2% , and Dow +0.7% .

10-year Treasury yield increase slips to 3 basis points from 4 bps earlier.

Dollar index falls 0.8% to 95.84.

Previously: Trump, leaders reach tentative pact to re-open government: WaPo (Jan. 25)