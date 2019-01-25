Vale's latest dam burst to bring enhanced oversight and fines, analyst says

Vale (VALE -9.1% ) tumbles as much as 25% following the collapse of a mining dam in southeastern Brazil, flooding a nearby community and raising fears of widespread contamination.

A local fire brigade reportedly is searching for ~200 people still unaccounted for due to the incident.

J.P. Morgan analyst Rodolfo Angele says the dam burst likely will result in higher compliance from authorities as well as financial fines, and generate enhanced scrutiny over the regulatory framework of the mining industry, especially over the usage of dams.

Angele notes Vale produces ~60% of its iron ore through operations that rely on dams.