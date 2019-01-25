Tech | On the Move | Top News

Semis strong on Western Digital optimism

|By:, SA News Editor

Semi stocks head towards the end of the week in the green after Western Digital's (WDC +7.2%) guidance created optimism about 2H demand improvements.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.3% compared to the 1.4% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

On the move:  Maxim Integrated (MXIM +3.4%), AMD (AMD +5.4%), Teradyne (TER +2.1%), Lam Research (LRCX +2.7%), STMicroelectronics (STM +5.5%), ON Semiconductors (ON +5.5%), Xilinx (XLNX +4.1%), ASML (ASML +4.6%), Micron (MU +6.9%), Analog Devices (ADI +2.7%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +4.9%), Seagate Technology (STX +6.1%), Marvell (MRVL +5.9%).

Exception: Intel (INTC -6%) is still down on its earnings misses and downside FY revenue guidance.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

