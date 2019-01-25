Semis strong on Western Digital optimism

Semi stocks head towards the end of the week in the green after Western Digital's (WDC +7.2% ) guidance created optimism about 2H demand improvements.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.3% compared to the 1.4% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

On the move: Maxim Integrated (MXIM +3.4% ), AMD (AMD +5.4% ), Teradyne (TER +2.1% ), Lam Research (LRCX +2.7% ), STMicroelectronics (STM +5.5% ), ON Semiconductors (ON +5.5% ), Xilinx (XLNX +4.1% ), ASML (ASML +4.6% ), Micron (MU +6.9% ), Analog Devices (ADI +2.7% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +4.9% ), Seagate Technology (STX +6.1% ), Marvell (MRVL +5.9% ).

Exception: Intel (INTC -6% ) is still down on its earnings misses and downside FY revenue guidance.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH