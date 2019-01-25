Semis strong on Western Digital optimism

Semi stocks head towards the end of the week in the green after Western Digital's (WDC +7.2%) guidance created optimism about 2H demand improvements.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.3% compared to the 1.4% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
On the move: Maxim Integrated (MXIM +3.4%), AMD (AMD +5.4%), Teradyne (TER +2.1%), Lam Research (LRCX +2.7%), STMicroelectronics (STM +5.5%), ON Semiconductors (ON +5.5%), Xilinx (XLNX +4.1%), ASML (ASML +4.6%), Micron (MU +6.9%), Analog Devices (ADI +2.7%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS +4.9%), Seagate Technology (STX +6.1%), Marvell (MRVL +5.9%).
Exception: Intel (INTC -6%) is still down on its earnings misses and downside FY revenue guidance.
Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox