GE's reworked rail deal shows company 'desperate for cash,' analyst says

General Electric (GE +4.4% ) surges to its highest level in nearly three months after reworking the planned spinoff of its transportation unit to provide more up-front cash, helping the company shore up its ailing balance sheet.

The revised deal gives a majority stake to Wabtec (WBA +0.8% ) shareholders, meaning it is now taxable as a dividend for GE and its investors; the move suggests investors could see a similar revision to GE's health care business divestiture, with GE possibly scrapping the spinoff altogether, writes Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland.

The modified deal does not appear to be beneficial to GE shareholders, says Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch, and GE's stated reason for its move is to strengthen the company's balance sheet, which reinforces Inch's view that GE is "desperate for cash to pay down its debt and other liabilities as quickly as possible."