Oil Search increases stake in Alaskan North Slope

Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF, OTCPK:OISHY) says it has expanded its acreage position on the Alaskan North Slope by exercising an option to acquire a 50% stake in 120 leases immediately east of its Hue shale blocks southeast of Prudhoe Bay.

Oil Search will pay just $8M for the acquisition of half of the new East Hue blocks, which cover more than 195K acres.

The new leases capture the entire prospective trend that contains two separate plays, one analogous to the Pikka Unit in the western North Slope that is already being appraised by the Oil Search group.