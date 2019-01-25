Wave Life Sciences down 4% on disclosure of FDA action on Huntington's programs

Wave Life Sciences (WVE -3.8% ) is down on almost an 8x surge in volume. Shares have sold off 20% this week due mostly to its $150M stock offering.

Another factor appears to be a disclosure buried in the prospectus about an FDA action related to its two programs, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, in Huntington's disease. Two Phase 1 studies were launched in the summer of 2017, each with a single-ascending dose portion and a multiple-ascending dose portion. Apparently, the FDA will not allow the studies to progress to the second stage or escalation to the highest dose in the first stage without conducting an additional preclinical study. In action, this is a partial clinical hold on the programs.