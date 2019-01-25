Natural Gas Services started with Buy rating at Maxim
Jan. 25, 2019 3:52 PM ETNatural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)NGSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Natural Gas Services (NGS +1.3%) edges higher after Maxim group initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $24 price target, citing an ongoing need for compressors to sustain both natural gas and oil production.
- Maxim believes NGS' recent capital spending growth and rental of larger natural gas compressors will lead to a meaningful earnings rebound in 2019, as the company's equipment will help clients either push natural gas back into wells to increase oil production or move that gas into pipelines.
- Since wells across the U.S. produce a different mixture of natural gas and/or oil, and as the U.S. continues to expand pipelines, the firm thinks larger nat gas compressors in the middle of multiple wells eventually will interchangeably push gas back into wells for "gas lift" production purposes or distribute that gas into a gathering system.