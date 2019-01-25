Vale's dam burst likely to affect iron ore prices - Platt's
Jan. 25, 2019 4:40 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALE, BHP, RIO, FSUMF, AAUKF, AAUKYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Iron ore prices may react next week following today's tailings dam breach at Vale's (NYSE:VALE) Corrego de Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.
- The expected hit on supply may be seen in deliveries to China and other markets in March, when some participants expected there may be stronger steel-related demand as Chinese plants restock and operate at higher capacity, S&P Global Platts reports.
- The dam burst comes as a cyclone nears Western Australia and threatens the inland Pilbara mining area, disrupting iron ore shipping.
- Iron ore prices already have rebounded by $15/ton since early December to ~$75/ton.
- Also: Vale's latest dam burst to bring enhanced oversight and fines, analyst says (Jan. 25)
- Other potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY