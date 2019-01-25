Senate passes bill to fund government for three weeks

The Senate passes legislation Friday afternoon to end the country's longest government shutdown. Next up, the House.

The Senate also voted to start a conference on the Homeland Security bill, Bloomberg reports.

The House is expected to pass its resolution via unanimous consent. Then it heads to the president's desk.

Earlier today, President Trump announced a deal that will fund the government until Feb. 15 while legislators try to hash out a broader deal on immigration.

