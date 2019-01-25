Stocks stay resilient in recouping early week losses

Stocks ended the week with solid gains amid a week of mostly positive earnings results and a WSJ report that the Fed would maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than expected.

Stocks showed little reaction to this afternoon's news of a deal to provide funding to re-open the government for three weeks while negotiations over border security funding take place; the market already had priced in some type of an agreement, and the deal is only a temporary solution.

"We’ve become conditioned to D.C. dysfunction," said Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial. "Traders will take profits and prepare themselves for additional stalemates."

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% while the Dow and Nasdaq each inched 0.1% higher and the Russell 2000 finished flat.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors closed the day with gains, led by materials (+1.9%), information technology (+1.5%) and industrials (+1.3%), while utilities (-1.3%) and consumer staples (-0.2%) finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, pushing yields on the two-year and 10-year notes up 4 bps each to 2.60% and 2.75%, respectively.

U.S. WTI March crude climbed 1.1% to settle at $53.69/bbl.