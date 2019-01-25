Zayo jumps 8.6% on chatter of Alphabet, CenturyLink interest

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is jumping after hours, +8.6% , on a new reheat of buyout chatter.

Frequently the subject of rumors about private-equity takeovers, Zayo is now seeing preliminary interest from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Bloomberg says in headlines.

That preliminary interest might not result in a bid, though.

Firms including Blackstone, Stonepeak, KKR, I Squared, GTCR and Charlesbank have been linked to talk of purchasing Zayo in the low to mid $30s per share, though an IRR in the low teens is a hurdle as it's lower than most private-equity firms are accustomed to seeing.

Zayo Group closed today at $26.70.