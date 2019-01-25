Boeing awarded $2.5B U.S. Navy contract

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is awarded a $2.46B contract for the production and delivery of 19 P-8A surveillance aircraft - 10 for the U.S. Navy, five for the government of Norway and four for the U.K. - and other equipment, the Department of Defense announces.

More than 80% of the work will be performed at Boeing's Seattle, Wash., with completion expected in March 2022.

Separately, Boeing today delivered the first two KC-46 aerial refueling tankers to the U.S. Air Force, landing at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

The delivery marks a major milestone for the program, which is two years behind schedule and more than $3B over budget.