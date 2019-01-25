NextEra Energy Partners -6% after disappointing Q4 results
Jan. 25, 2019 1:08 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -6.3%) tumbles to its lowest price of the new year after posting an unexpected Q4 loss, a 21% Y/Y revenue decline to $155M and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $165M vs. $200M in the year-ago quarter.
- NEP says it continues to expect 12%-15%/year growth in limited partner distributions as a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2023, and foresees the annualized rate of its Q4 2019 distribution, payable in February 2020, in a range of $2.08-$2.14/unit.
- Absent any impact from a potential PG&E bankruptcy filing, NEP says its portfolio ended the year with adjusted EBITDA and CAFD run rates in line with its expectations.
- For the full year, NEP says it had "a terrific year of execution, delivering on its growth objectives for adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and limited partner unitholder distributions, while outperforming both the S&P and other yieldcos by 7% on average."