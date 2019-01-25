Norfolk Southern downgraded at Deutsche Bank despite Q4 beat
Jan. 25, 2019 1:58 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)NSC, CSXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Norfolk Southern (NSC -0.5%) is slightly lower despite scoring solid beats for both Q4 earnings and revenues, as Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $177 price target, cut from $205.
- The firm says it was a messy quarter for NSC, and EPS would have come in below estimates if not for an unusually large one-time gain from a land sale.
- When backing out the line item, the firm says NSC's Q4 underlying operating ratio of 67.8% is 600 bps worse than peer CSX on an apples-to-apples basis and "now is the worst among all North American Class 1 rails."
- "The bear argument is that NSC is likely to see market share losses to CSX as it implements" its precision railroading program, Deutsche writes. "CSX has improved service and reduced costs. Indeed, lower structural costs are a potent recipe for market share wins."
- Meanwhile, Credit Suisse reiterates its Outperform rating and hikes its price target to $181 from $175, and UBS keeps its Buy rating and raises its target to $190 from $179.