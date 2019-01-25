House OKs temporary reopening of government, sending bill to Trump (updated)

The U.S. House has added its sign-off on a deal to reopen the federal government, passing legislation to end the shutdown by unanimous consent (for three weeks).

The agreement is the same one the Senate passed earlier, to fund the government until Feb. 15, and to send negotiators to a conference committee with the Senate to work on immigration/border security.

Now the legislation heads to President Trump's desk; Trump earlier announced that a deal had been reached and that he planned to sign legislation today.

Updated: With the legislation freshly approved by both houses of Congress, President Trump tweets an ultimatum about his pledged border wall: "I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!"