Bakish's pay down slightly for Viacom in 2018

Proxy materials filed tonight by Viacom (VIA, VIAB) shows CEO Bob Bakish's pay dropped only slightly in 2018 after he drew a healthy stock award in 2017.

Bakish's total compensation was $19.96M, down from 2017's $20.32M. Of that, his salary rose to $3M from $2.77M. Stock awards dropped to $2.5M from $5.8M, but non-equity incentive compensation rose to $9.38M from $7M.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Davis saw a pay bump to $7.12M from $6.53M, as his non-equity incentive pay jumped to $3.49M from $2.5M.

Among other named execs, General Counsel Christa D'Alimonte received $3.8M in total comp vs. the prior year's $2.4M; Chief Administrative Officer Scott Mills received $6.85M, up from $6.53M; and Doretha Lea, executive VP of Global Government Affairs, received $2.44M, up from $2.3M.