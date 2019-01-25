Federal regulator sides with power suppliers in PG&E contracts

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it shares authority with a bankruptcy court over any requests to cancel or renegotiate power contracts by PG&E (NYSE:PCG), a win for companies that supply PG&E with solar and wind power.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), which has several contracts with PG&E, had asked FERC to declare that PG&E may not modify its wholesale power contracts without the commission’s approval if it files for bankruptcy.

PG&E has more than 250 contracts for renewable power, and the question of what will happen to the utility’s contracts for renewable power is critical for California, which last year delivered a third of its energy from renewable sources and has a goal to source 60% of its power from renewables by 2030.

PG&E argued that only the bankruptcy court would have jurisdiction over its renewable power contracts, not FERC.

Several other power producers filed comments in support of NEE's request, including Exelon (NYSE:EXC), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO)