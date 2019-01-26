Rough ride for Tesla on earnings day?

Loup Ventures expects a rocky ride for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when it reports Q4 earnings on January 30 based on the e-mail that Elon Musk sent to employees warning on a GAAP profit "less than" Q3. Adjusting for the Musk-speak, Loup sets its EPS estimate at $1.70 vs. $2.26 consensus.

In its look ahead, Loup is also sounding a bit cautious. "We're bracing for March guidance to be below current Street pro forma EPS expectations of $1.40. We believe the potential exists for guidance calling for a GAAP loss," reads today's note. The firm reminds that the lag between production and delivery for vehicles going to Asia and Europe will hurt Tesla's bottom line in the short term.

"A March loss would result in a small drag on Tesla's cash position, but we still believe the company has the cash on hand to service both its March 1st and November upcoming debt obligations," adds Loup.

Shares of Tesla are down 11% YTD.