Brazilian mining dam disaster death toll jumps to 34

The death toll from a tailings dam owned by Vale (NYSE:VALE) in rural Brazil that collapsed yesterday (I, II) and flooded the area has jumped to 34, nearly twice the fatalities in a similar tragedy in 2015 at a dam about 80 miles away.

Brazilian rescue workers are searching for hundreds of people still missing and feared dead under a sea of mud and waste from the Corrego do Feijao mine, but the chances of finding survivors fades as the sludge that buried the area hardens.

"At this point, the chances of finding survivors are minimal. We’re likely to just be recovering bodies," says the governor of Minas Gerais state, who also says the mining complex had all its permits in order; it is unclear what caused the collapse of the dam, which had been inactive.

The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over the 2015 tailings dam rupture at the Samarco mine says yesterday's dam burst could scramble the negotiations.

The prosecutor says Vale’s culpability in the new disaster could change how his task force handles a 155B reais ($41B) case against Samarco, a Vale joint venture with BHP.