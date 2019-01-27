Caterpillar Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.98 (+38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.3B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.