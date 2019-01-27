Alliance Resource Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $538.5M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ARLP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.