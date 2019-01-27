Cadence Bancorporation Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2019 5:54 PM ETCadence Bank (CADE)CADEBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.78M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CADE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.