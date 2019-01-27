AK Steel Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2019 5:55 PM ETAK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)AKSBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+283.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AKS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.