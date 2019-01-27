Whirlpool Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2019 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.23 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.76B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.