Celanese Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2019 5:55 PM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)CEBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.