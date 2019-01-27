Brown & Brown Insurance Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Brown & Brown Insurance (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-42.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.34M (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.