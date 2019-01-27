South State Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2019
- South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $160.67M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.